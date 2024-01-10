‘The Economist’ article authored by IK: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday clarified that the most talked about article published by The Economist was not an artificial intelligence (AI) creation as it was authored by the founding incarcerated party chairman Imran Khan himself.

In a statement issued here, a PTI spokesman said that the said article in The Economist was originally authored by Imran Khan, without any “use of artificial means including artificial intelligence.”

“It is clarified that the news/reports carried by local media on the contents and mode of publication of an article by the PTI Chairman-for-life in a foreign publication The Economist does not reflect the actual state of facts regarding the matter,” it added.

“The said piece has been authored by the PTI Chairman-for-life, Imran Khan, vindictively incarcerated at Central Jail, Rawalpindi. In no way, this has been compiled through the use of artificial means including artificial intelligence.”

