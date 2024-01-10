Missing persons: 52 out of 744 production orders implemented, SC told

ISLAMABAD: The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances informed the Supreme Court that 744 production orders were issued by the body, out of which, 52 have been implemented.

The commission, on Tuesday, filed the report on the status of missing persons pending before it, and the remuneration received by its chairman and the members, in the Supreme Court.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on January 03 while hearing the enforced disappearances case, had directed the Commission of Inquiry to submit a comprehensive report on the missing persons cases it received and disposed of, and the salary paid to its chairman and the members.

The report stated that 692 production orders are yet to be executed by the quarters concerned. Out of 692 production orders, 503 (72.68 per cent) pertain to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa which obviously appears to be due to a decade-long insurgency and war-like situation in the province, coupled with the death of unknown persons in drone attacks and migration to other countries without informing their families.

The report also mentioned that the Commission also received 182 petitions from the quarters concerned requesting for review of the production orders.

It informed that Chairman of the Commission Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal, receiving remuneration Rs674,000 per month, Justice (retired) Zia Pervaiz, member, (former judge of Sindh), remuneration is Rs829,000 per month, Justice Amanullah Khan, member, (former chief justice Balochistan High Court), get Rs1,139,251 per month, and Muhammad Sharif Virk, member, (retired IGP) receiving Rs263,326 per month.

The remuneration of the chairman and the members of the commission are fixed in accordance with the summary approved by the prime minister vide Dy No3275 PSPM dated September 23, 2011. The report mentioned that Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal did not receive remuneration as the chairman of the commission during the period (five years) served as the chairman NAB.

It also informed that out of 1,625 missing person cases of Punjab, 1,365 have been disposed of and the balance is 260 cases. Similarly, in Sindh, out of 1,787 cases, total of 1,624 cases have been disposed and 163 cases remained.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, out of 3,485 cases, 2,149 have been disposed of and the balance is 1,336 cases. In Balochistan, out of 2,752 cases, 2,284 have been disposed of and the remaining cases are 468. In Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), out of 361 cases, 306 have been disposed of and the balance is 55. Likewise, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, out of 68 cases, 53 have been disposed of and the balance is 15.

