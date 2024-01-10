Gold prices gain slightly

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday made slight gain but silver remain steady on the local market, traders said.

Gold regained as little as Rs300 to reach Rs 216,400 per tola and Rs257 to Rs 185,528 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2050 per ounce, which the local market adds on with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was traded for unchanged Rs2660 per tola and Rs2280.52 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted for $23.17 per ounce, traders said.

