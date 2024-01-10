AIRLINK 60.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.22%)
Jan 10, 2024
Pakistan

Alvi orders implementation of employment quota for PWDs

Published 10 Jan, 2024

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need to implement employment quota for persons with disabilities (PWDs) at all levels of the government for their financial empowerment.

He suggested that government departments should identify jobs for PWDs and provide them employment as per their skill set to increase their inclusion in the workforce.

The president expressed these views while chairing a meeting on implementing employment quota for PWDs, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Tuesday.

Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Allah Dino Khowaja, Secretary Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Syed Hasnain Mehdi, Special Secretary Establishment Division Ali Tahir, and senior officials of the government attended the meeting. Highlighting the need to make PWDs productive members of society, the president said that PWDs made up almost 12 per cent of Pakistan’s population and affirmative action like job quotas could help overcome existing barriers to their employment. He underscored the need to equip PWDs with employable skills and link them with potential employers to provide jobs to them as per the nature and severity of their disability.

The president emphasized the need for attitudinal change towards PWDs by the society to encourage them to actively participate in socio-economic activities. He recalled that he had been urging private schools to admit children with disabilities and take measures to promote inclusive education in mainstream educational institutions.

The president asked the participants to identify road blocks and difficulties in the implementation and fulfillment of job quotas for PWDs in the government sector. He appreciated the ministries for their cooperation towards the cause of PWDs.

The FPSC secretary briefed the meeting about the steps taken by FPSC for the facilitation of PWDs. He informed that PWDs were eligible to appear in CSS exams against all occupational groups and FPSC was especially facilitating them by providing those additional time and writing assistants during the exams. It was also apprised that PWDs were being given two years relaxation in the upper age limit under the CSS Competitive Examination Rules.

Dr Arif Alvi FPSC PWD

