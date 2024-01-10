AIRLINK 60.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.22%)
Jan 10, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-10

Agri neglect termed major reason behind economic woes

Recorder Report Published 10 Jan, 2024 05:22am

HYDERABAD: The two-day International Humanitarian Technology Conference hosted by Sindh Agriculture University has concluded, National and International experts have recommended to ensure the implementation of technology in agriculture, including precision agriculture, artificial intelligence, chat GPT, while conference proposed to prepare a research agenda for the country’s agricultural development and organize the Region-Ten Humanitarian Conference at the Sindh Agriculture University.

The closing ceremony of two-day international humanitarian technology conference was held at main Auditorium Hall, on Tuesday, hosted by the Information Technology Center, Sindh Agriculture University, in collaboration with Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Karachi Section and the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC)

Addressing at the closing ceremony Former Chairman of Pakistan Engineering Council Engr. Abdul Qadir Shah said that industry is not a substitute for agriculture, while economic problems have arisen due to lack of importance to agricultural sector. He said “the recommendations of this conference should not be ignored, and government should include these recommendations in the policy.”

The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Dr. Fateh Marri said that it is essential to introduce technology based modern sciences for the development of the country and agriculture, therefore, a research agenda for agricultural development should be prepared at educational institutions and Masters and PhD students must be included in the research activities as focused area. He said that working partnership involving all stakeholders including IEEE, Sindh HEC, IOBM, and universities should be promoted in this conference.

IEEE Karachi Section Head Prof. Dr. Bhawani Shankar Chaudhry said that problems in people’s lives have increased due to climate change, melting of glaciers and food security issues, so we need to imply modern technology including IOT, precision agriculture, and artificial intelligence, to improve the economy and productivity of the Agriculture.

Director of ITC Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpur and Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob Koondhar also addressed the conference. Later shields were awarded to the local and foreign participants of the conference.

During this conference, 139 research papers were presented by different experts of different fields from around the world including Asia, Africa, America and Europe, while a large number of experts from different countries including Pakistan’s universities participated in the conference.

