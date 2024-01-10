Arrest warrants of Moonis issued

LAHORE: A city court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of former federal minister Moonis Elahi for January 15 in a case of alleged corruption registered by the Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE).

Earlier, the investigating officer filed an application for the issuance of the non-bailable arrest warrants of the suspect for not surrendering to the law.

The court allowed the application and issued the arrest warrants of Moonis Elahi. Moonis Elahi is out of the country and an accountability court has already declared him a proclaimed offender.

