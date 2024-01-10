No ban on airing poll-related programmes: ECP tells LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday disposed of the petitions against the ban imposed on airing surveys and other general elections-related programmes after the counsel for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) told the court that there was no such bar on airing poll-related programs before the election day.

Earlier the ECP counsel said that the purpose of the commission imposing a ban was confined to the election-day only, and that even on that day media could cover election process and turnout-related matters. The LHC had sought a reply from the ECP on a ban imposed on conducting surveys and public polls by the electronic media before the upcoming general elections.

The ECP a week ago had taken notice of violation of code of conduct of the election and directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to take action against the responsible.

The ECP had written a letter to the PEMRA highlighting that some media houses have violated Clause 12 of the media’s election code of conduct.

