HBL inaugurates Peshawar’s first Prestige Lounge

KARACHI: HBL inaugurated Peshawar’s first Prestige Lounge located at University Road on Tuesday. The Prestige footprint is now spread across 18 cities including an international footprint in Jumeirah, Dubai with plans to expand further.

The inauguration of the lounge was done by HBL’s valued clients. Members of the leadership team of the bank were also present at the inauguration.

HBL Prestige provides a world-class banking experience to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). This exclusive proposition offers seamless instant account opening with tailored solutions through dedicated digital and physical channels and portfolio managers.

The account offers personalized banking services to its clients including but not limited to instant world elite debit card issuance, dedicated conference rooms, and top-notch alliances. The state-of-the-art Prestige Lounges are located strategically in high-visibility areas of key cities.

