JI to host ‘Mera Brand Pakistan’ expo

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday announced to host “Mera Brand Pakistan” exhibition with Pakistan Business Forum and Alkhidmat this month in the city.

“The exhibition will showcase domestically made products on January 20 and 21 to help promote the local brands,” JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman told a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq.

He said that the Mera Brand Pakistan is a joint initiative of the JI, Pakistan Business Forum and Alkhidmat to help promote the local goods in a bid to reduce the country’s import bill and stamp out the multinational products.

“The initiative will scale back the import bill, help in expanding the country’s exports and underpin the local economy,” he hoped and urged the citizens to visit the first of such kind of exhibition.

“The proceeds from the event will be dedicated to supporting the Palestinians affected in the continuing war on Gaza by Israel,” he said.

The inhumane attack on Gaza and genocide of Palestinians by theIsrael created unrest across the world, he said that the people of all races and beliefs have boycotted the Jewish state products.

“The JI is clear in deciding to support the local products available on the market as alternatives to those brands who aid Israel financially,” he elaborated on his party’s long-term vision.

