KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (January 09, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 280.07 282.34 AED 76.40 77.10
EURO 306.20 309.00 SR 74.63 75.31
GBP 356.28 359.20 INTERBANK 281.00 281.50
JPY 1.92 1.95
=========================================================================
