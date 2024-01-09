Ukraine’s Zelenskiy spoke with Poland’s Duda: presidential office

KYIV: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke to his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and discussed Polish support of Ukraine’s defence needs, Zelenskiy’s office said on Tuesday.

The statement did not mention the blockade of Ukraine’s border by Polish farmers and truckers, which started in November and has caused significant disruption to Ukraine’s economy.

Zelenskiy thanked Duda for Poland’s support for Ukraine’s EU and NATO bids, the office said.