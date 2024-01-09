AIRLINK 60.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.37%)
Quakes and storms cause $95 billion in insurance losses in 2023

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2024 01:15pm
MUNICH: Earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria, storms in the United States and other natural disasters caused an estimated $95 billion in insured losses in 2023, down from the previous year but still above the long-term average, Munich Re said on Tuesday.

The tally of losses from natural catastrophes covered by insurance is less than the $125 billion recorded in 2022 and is also lower than an estimate of $100 billion published last month by rival Swiss Re.

But the 2023 figure from Munich Re, the world’s largest reinsurer, is above a 10-year average of $90 billion and well above a 30-year average of $57 billion.

The quakes in Turkiye and Syria were the most destructive events, causing 58,000 deaths, $50 billion in overall losses and $5.5 billion in losses covered by insurance.

Hundreds of thousands lost their jobs in Turkey-Syria quake: UN

But what stood out in 2023, Munich Re said, were not single big events but the numerous severe regional storms in the United States and Europe which are increasing as a result of climate change.

“The background noise has become louder. Loss events that were previously regarded as secondary and acknowledged as less significant ‘side risks’ have become a major loss driver,” Ernst Rauch, chief climate scientist at Munich Re, told Reuters. Total losses from natural catastrophes, including those not covered by insurance, were $250 billion in 2023.

That is similar to 2022 and the average of the previous five years, but above 10-year and 30-year trends. North America once again accounted for a big portion of the losses, though the hurricane season was relatively mild.

Scientists have said that a warming of the Earth’s atmosphere will cause more damage in the decades ahead.

Insurers have in some cases been raising the rates they charge as a result of the increasing likelihood of disasters, and in some places have stopped providing coverage.

