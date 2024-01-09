AIRLINK 59.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.68%)
Swiss National Bank posts annual loss of 3 billion Swiss francs

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2024 12:09pm

ZURICH: The Swiss National Bank posted an annual loss of 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.54 billion) for 2023, the central bank said on Tuesday, an improvement from the record 133 billion franc loss a year earlier.

In its provisional figures, the central bank said it expected a profit of around 4 billion francs from its foreign currency positions, as gains from its equity and bond portfolio were offset by losses caused by the higher valuation of the Swiss franc.

The safe haven currency hit its highest level in more than eight years against the euro late last year, reducing the value of the SNB’s stocks and shares held in other currencies when converted back into francs.

Swiss National Bank keeps interest rate at 1.75% as expected

The SNB made a loss of 8.5 billion francs from its Swiss franc positions during 2023, while a 1.7 billion franc valuation gain was made from its gold holdings, according to the provisional figures.

The central bank said it would not make payout to the Swiss cantons and central government following the results, or pay a dividend to investors.

The expected loss for 2023 follows a 133 billion Swiss franc loss in 2022, the worst result in the SNB’s 116-year history.

