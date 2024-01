HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks eked out a small gain at the open Tuesday following a strong rally on Wall Street fuelled by a bounce in recently sold tech giants.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.20 percent, or 31.65 points, to 16,256.10.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.43 points to 2,887.11, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.14 percent, or 2.50 points, to 1,742.58.