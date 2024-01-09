Policemen escorting polio vaccinators martyred in blast

PESHAWAR: At least six policemen martyred while 22 others were injured when their vehicle was bombed in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

Police officials confirmed the casualties and said the area was cordoned off soon after the explosion. The dead and injured were transported to nearby medical facilities.

According to details, the police party was on its way to escort security to vaccinators taking part in an anti-polio campaign in Bailut Farsh area of Sel Mamond in Bajaur district when their truck in which they were travelling exploded with a bang.

Rescue 1122 rushed the injured to Khar hospital where an emergency had been declared. Doctors at a local hospital have informed reporters that so far two dead bodies have been brought to the facility.

Meanwhile, security forces have cordoned off the area and an operation has been started to search terrorists and their facilitators.

The KP government had inaugurated the first “National Immunisation Days” of the current year at the provincial level on Friday last, with commitment to eradicate polio from the region.

KP officials said despite challenges the government will continue its course with re-invigorated spirit for delivering its promise to ensure a healthier and safer future for the children of the country.

They said despite weather challenges anti-polio teams were committed to reaching every household with eligible children to ensure their vaccination in every campaign.

In a statement, caretaker KP Chief Minister Justice Arshad Hussain Shah (retd) condemned the blast and expressed his grief at the “martyrdom of police officials”. Praying for the speedy recovery of the wounded, CM Shah directed the district administration to ensure the provision of timely aid to them. “The police morale would not be defeated by such cowardly incidents,” the Chief Minister asserted.

Highlighting that the KP police have given “eternal sacrifices” to protect the public’s lives and properties, CM Shah said the nation saluted them. He vowed to provide “every possible support” to the bereaved families.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also conveyed his condolences on the loss of precious lives.

In a post on social media platform X, the NA’s account quoted him as saying that the public was standing with the police.

Meanwhile, Peopl’’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also expressed grief over the incident. They called the officials heroes who were on duty to provide security to polio workers. Both leaders said it was highly regrettable that volunteers working to eliminate polio were targeted by terrorists.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also denounced the Bajaur bomb blast. He prayed for the early recovery of policemen injured in the explosion.

Meanwhile, a Counter Terrorism Department official was martyred while three people were injured in a firing incident within the premises of Peshawar’s judicial complex, local police said.

In a statement, the city police said that the injured included a cop and two persons from the targeted side.

The suspect was arrested on the occasion and shifted to a police station for further investigation, the statement said. It added that the suspect disguised himself as a lawyer and fired shots due to personal enmity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024