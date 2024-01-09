PR set to open online fuel monitoring system

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Railways (PR) finally has announced to inaugurate the much-awaited online fuel monitoring system from January 10, 2024, the move is aimed at controlling frequent complaints related to oil pilferage, especially diesel, allegedly on the part of the employees working in locomotive/engine sheds. Federal Caretaker Minister for PR Shahid Ashraf Tarar announced this while chairing a high-level meeting here on Monday.

The implementation of this system promises enhanced operational efficiency, real-time fuel tracking, and substantial financial savings, ushering in a new era of innovation and effectiveness in the realm of railway management as well as performance.

The meeting, according to the railway spokesperson, also discussed the railway business plan and options to increase revenue.

According to PR officials, the installation and functioning of the system will help the PR save millions of rupees. The minister was of the view to accelerate the process to shift the railways network to solar power in a bid to reduce power supply-related expenditures.

PR’s train operations consist of several passenger and freight trains consuming up to 350,000 litres of diesel daily. The annual oil expenses range between Rs3 to Rs4 billion per annum. According to an official, diesel theft is causing millions of rupees loss to cash-starved PR which struggles to pay salaries and pensions.

He said the online digitised fuel management system will help railway officers to know about the exact use of the fuel (filling of engine tanks and other kinds of usage), available stocks, demand, supply, per litre average etc on a daily basis.

The officials said that the system can be monitored well by the PR’s headquarters situated in Lahore and the divisional formations he added that the PR was also working on a proposal to introduce a similar system to control stealing of the scrap and other materials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024