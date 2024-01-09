BAFL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
BIPL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.9%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.72%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.89%)
DGKC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.52%)
FABL 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.67%)
FCCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.91%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.11%)
GGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
HBL 116.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.96%)
HUBC 120.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.12%)
LOTCHEM 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.41%)
OGDC 123.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.26%)
PAEL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PIOC 119.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.88%)
PPL 125.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.86%)
PRL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 76.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-3.12%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.3%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
TRG 82.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.18%)
UNITY 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 6,602 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.61%)
BR30 23,730 Decreased By -410.9 (-1.7%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -277.9 (-0.43%)
KSE30 21,473 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-09

PR set to open online fuel monitoring system

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 09 Jan, 2024 04:18am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Railways (PR) finally has announced to inaugurate the much-awaited online fuel monitoring system from January 10, 2024, the move is aimed at controlling frequent complaints related to oil pilferage, especially diesel, allegedly on the part of the employees working in locomotive/engine sheds. Federal Caretaker Minister for PR Shahid Ashraf Tarar announced this while chairing a high-level meeting here on Monday.

The implementation of this system promises enhanced operational efficiency, real-time fuel tracking, and substantial financial savings, ushering in a new era of innovation and effectiveness in the realm of railway management as well as performance.

The meeting, according to the railway spokesperson, also discussed the railway business plan and options to increase revenue.

According to PR officials, the installation and functioning of the system will help the PR save millions of rupees. The minister was of the view to accelerate the process to shift the railways network to solar power in a bid to reduce power supply-related expenditures.

PR’s train operations consist of several passenger and freight trains consuming up to 350,000 litres of diesel daily. The annual oil expenses range between Rs3 to Rs4 billion per annum. According to an official, diesel theft is causing millions of rupees loss to cash-starved PR which struggles to pay salaries and pensions.

He said the online digitised fuel management system will help railway officers to know about the exact use of the fuel (filling of engine tanks and other kinds of usage), available stocks, demand, supply, per litre average etc on a daily basis.

The officials said that the system can be monitored well by the PR’s headquarters situated in Lahore and the divisional formations he added that the PR was also working on a proposal to introduce a similar system to control stealing of the scrap and other materials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Railways PR fuel monitoring system railway business plan

Comments

1000 characters

PR set to open online fuel monitoring system

PM says govt, KE to ensure smooth power supply to Karachi

Category–III wind projects: NPCC asked to devise wheeling mechanism

Restructuring of FBR on the cards

CCP asks PBS to share data of major sectors

Summary attracts objections from privatisation ministry

SC clears last hurdle for Nawaz’s re-run

Alternative funding for PSDP: MoF all set to hire CEO for PDFL

‘ZAB murder’ reference: Stigma attached to person can be removed: SC

Legal segregation of PIACL discussed

‘Missing’ bill about missing persons: Senate Secretariat denies responsibility

Read more stories