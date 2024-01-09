There’s no law and order issue in Punjab, says CM

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday that there was no law and order issue in Punjab.

While talking to media, he said it was the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which had to take decisions regarding the general elections. He, however, said the law and order situation was poor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The chief minister said it was his endeavor that development projects were completed on time. “We will have to introduce tough penalties if we want to control the crime rate,” he opined.

The CM said action was being taken against the hoarders of fertilizers on daily basis. He further said that hospitals in the province were being upgraded. “The whole team is working day and night for the completion of this project which should be duly acknowledged,” he said.

“The citizens are facing traffic problems due to Bund Road project but this project is meant for the facilitation of citizens. All concerned officials including the Deputy Commissioner and CTO are striving to their utmost so that the citizens have to face minimum problems.”

He said 55 percent work on phase-I and 40 percent work on other phase of the project has been completed. Hopefully, the Bund Road project will be completed by 31st January. The Ring Road will be completed with the completion of Bund Road project. The Multan Road will be linked with the Bund Road project and a circle will be formed. The circle of Ring Road will be completed for the first time in Lahore with the completion of Bund Road project, he added.

Responding to a query, the CM stated that the caretaker government will keep on displaying its performance till its last hour. The police personnel have been awarded one uniform each and we are trying to award them second uniform as well, he said.

In reply to another question, the CM stated that we admit defeat on encroachments.

Earlier, during a visit to the CBD flyover project site in Lahore, he expressed his concern that the flyover was still awaiting completion. “I will not tolerate any further delay in the project’s completion,” he said.

