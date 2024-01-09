BAFL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
BIPL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.9%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.72%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.89%)
DGKC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.52%)
FABL 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.67%)
FCCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.91%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.11%)
GGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
HBL 116.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.96%)
HUBC 120.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.12%)
LOTCHEM 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.41%)
OGDC 123.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.26%)
PAEL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PIOC 119.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.88%)
PPL 125.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.86%)
PRL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 76.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-3.12%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.3%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
TRG 82.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.18%)
UNITY 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 6,602 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.61%)
BR30 23,730 Decreased By -410.9 (-1.7%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -277.9 (-0.43%)
KSE30 21,473 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-09

There’s no law and order issue in Punjab, says CM

Recorder Report Published 09 Jan, 2024 04:18am

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday that there was no law and order issue in Punjab.

While talking to media, he said it was the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which had to take decisions regarding the general elections. He, however, said the law and order situation was poor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The chief minister said it was his endeavor that development projects were completed on time. “We will have to introduce tough penalties if we want to control the crime rate,” he opined.

The CM said action was being taken against the hoarders of fertilizers on daily basis. He further said that hospitals in the province were being upgraded. “The whole team is working day and night for the completion of this project which should be duly acknowledged,” he said.

“The citizens are facing traffic problems due to Bund Road project but this project is meant for the facilitation of citizens. All concerned officials including the Deputy Commissioner and CTO are striving to their utmost so that the citizens have to face minimum problems.”

He said 55 percent work on phase-I and 40 percent work on other phase of the project has been completed. Hopefully, the Bund Road project will be completed by 31st January. The Ring Road will be completed with the completion of Bund Road project. The Multan Road will be linked with the Bund Road project and a circle will be formed. The circle of Ring Road will be completed for the first time in Lahore with the completion of Bund Road project, he added.

Responding to a query, the CM stated that the caretaker government will keep on displaying its performance till its last hour. The police personnel have been awarded one uniform each and we are trying to award them second uniform as well, he said.

In reply to another question, the CM stated that we admit defeat on encroachments.

Earlier, during a visit to the CBD flyover project site in Lahore, he expressed his concern that the flyover was still awaiting completion. “I will not tolerate any further delay in the project’s completion,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab elections ECP law and order situation Mohsin Naqvi

Comments

1000 characters

There’s no law and order issue in Punjab, says CM

PM says govt, KE to ensure smooth power supply to Karachi

Category–III wind projects: NPCC asked to devise wheeling mechanism

Restructuring of FBR on the cards

CCP asks PBS to share data of major sectors

Summary attracts objections from privatisation ministry

SC clears last hurdle for Nawaz’s re-run

Alternative funding for PSDP: MoF all set to hire CEO for PDFL

‘ZAB murder’ reference: Stigma attached to person can be removed: SC

Legal segregation of PIACL discussed

‘Missing’ bill about missing persons: Senate Secretariat denies responsibility

Read more stories