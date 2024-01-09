Blome discusses political situation with Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Monday discussed the current political issues, including the importance of free, fair, and inclusive elections with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

This was stated by the US Embassy through a statement issued after the meeting, which was held at Zardari House here.

“In the course of his engagements with a broad range of Pakistani political stakeholders, US Ambassador Donald Blome met today with Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss current political issues, including the importance of free, fair, and inclusive elections,” said Acting US Mission Spokesperson Thomas Montgomery.

He stated that the duo also discussed the strength of the US-Pakistan trade and investment relationship and the development of the US-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework.

According to a statement of the PPP media office, Bilawal received the US ambassador for a meeting at Zardari House in which discussions were held on strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

It added that they also discussed the promotion of trade relations between Pakistan and the United States.

Senior PPP leaders, including Farhatullah Babar and former chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah were also present during the meeting with Ambassador Blome and his delegation.

The meeting comes amid concerns with regard to the uncertainty that prevails about holding of the February 8 general elections in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024