PTI to unveil list of candidates within 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday said that it would announce its candidates for the upcoming February 8 election within the next 24 hours.

Talking to journalists, Senator Ali Zafar of PTI said that the party had issued the confirmation to 98-99 percent of candidates vying to contest the election on a PTI ticket.

He said a decision needed to be taken on merely two percent of seats, adding that approval has been given on who will contest elections on which seat.

“The candidates will be announced today or tomorrow,” said Zafar, adding the decision will be announced after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) verdict, which is set to take up the PTI’s petition today (Tuesday).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024