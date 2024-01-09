BAFL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
Mayor says steps will be taken to improve all KMC hospitals

Recorder Report Published 09 Jan, 2024 04:18am

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Spencer Eye Hospital is an asset of Karachi, and asked the doctors and paramedical staff to remain present in the hospital to serve the patients.

Those guilty of negligence should not be forgiven in any case. Improving medical institutions run by KMC is the first priority and whatever steps are necessary will be taken in this regard, he said this on the occasion of a surprise visit to Spencer Eye Hospital on Monday morning.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi and other officers were also with him.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab inspected the various wards, Operation Theatre, refraction room and doctor’s rooms of Spencer Eye Hospital and checked the attendance register of the staff. He enquired about the medical procedure used in the hospital and directed them to adopt modern procedures for eye treatment in the hospital and to update all the equipment and machinery to the modern requirements.

Mayor Karachi said that in the past Spencer Eye Hospital was famous all over the world including Pakistan for eye treatment and patients from far and wide used to come here for treatment. Cornea transplantation was done regularly here to restore eyesight of a large number of people.

This hospital was the only hospital in Karachi and Pakistan where the best and most experienced eye surgeons provided services and the most complex operations were successfully performed. If attention had been paid to it in the past, this hospital would have been providing the best eye treatment facilities even today.

Wahab also met the patients in the hospital on this occasion and asked them about problems. He said that monitoring committees consisting of people’s representatives have been formed for KMC-run hospitals, in the light of their report and suggestions, the process of providing medical facilities in KMC hospitals will be improved and more facilities will be provided to the citizens.

He said that Spencer Eye Hospital is established on an area of more than an acre which includes staff accommodation, all the wards of Spencer Eye Hospital should be fully functional, utilizing the facilities available for eye operations in the hospital is important because a large number of people come here for treatment and operation who cannot afford the expensive treatment of eye diseases in private hospitals, so this hospital is a ray of hope for them.

He said that the cleanliness and security arrangements in Spencer Eye Hospital will also be improved and better facilities will be provided for the patients coming to the OPD. He directed the hospital administration that they should fulfil their duty and provide the best possible facilities to the patients who come here for treatment, all the requirements to make Spencer Eye Hospital functional will be fulfilled so that the citizens can get the best possible and standard eye care.

He said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation spends a lot of money on providing medical facilities to the citizens, therefore KMC hospitals should be useful for the citizens, the administrative officers, doctors and staff working in the hospitals should perform their work as worship. In order to make every effort to ensure that no patient faces any problem in terms of treatment, Mayor Karachi also directed that the lawn of the hospital should also be made green and beautiful.

