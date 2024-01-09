BAFL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
BIPL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.9%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.72%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.89%)
DGKC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.52%)
FABL 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.67%)
FCCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.91%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.11%)
GGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
HBL 116.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.96%)
HUBC 120.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.12%)
LOTCHEM 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.41%)
OGDC 123.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.26%)
PAEL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PIOC 119.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.88%)
PPL 125.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.86%)
PRL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 76.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-3.12%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.3%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
TRG 82.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.18%)
UNITY 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 6,602 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.61%)
BR30 23,730 Decreased By -410.9 (-1.7%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -277.9 (-0.43%)
KSE30 21,473 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.34%)
Most Gulf markets end higher; Saudi bourse falls

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2024 04:18am

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday as investors looked for more clues to the global monetary policy trajectory after mixed US economic data last week, although the Saudi index eased on downbeat bank stocks.

The Qatari benchmark gained 0.4%, with the Gulf’s biggest lender, Qatar National Bank rising 0.7%, while Qatar Islamic Bank finished 0.5% higher.

The Qatari bourse stabilized to a certain extent after a volatile week, said George Khoury, Global Head of Education and Research at CFI.

“The market could remain exposed to the volatility in energy markets and could be exposed to large fluctuations this week.”

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.5%, led by a 4% jump in the United Arab Emirates’ largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB).

FAB has set the final spread for its benchmark-sized 5-year sukuk, or Islamic bond, at 85 basis points over US Treasuries, an arranging bank document showed on Monday.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gave up early gains to close 0.3% lower, hit by a 1.8% fall in Saudi National Bank and a 1.6% decrease in Alinma Bank.

