BAFL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
BIPL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.9%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.72%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.89%)
DGKC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.52%)
FABL 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.67%)
FCCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.91%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.11%)
GGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
HBL 116.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.96%)
HUBC 120.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.12%)
LOTCHEM 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.41%)
OGDC 123.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.26%)
PAEL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PIOC 119.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.88%)
PPL 125.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.86%)
PRL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 76.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-3.12%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.3%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
TRG 82.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.18%)
UNITY 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 6,602 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.61%)
BR30 23,730 Decreased By -410.9 (-1.7%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -277.9 (-0.43%)
KSE30 21,473 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-09

China stocks hit 5-year lows on Taiwan, US tensions

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2024 04:18am

SHANGHAI: China’s blue-chip index hit a nearly five-year low on Monday, while Hong Kong stocks shed nearly 2% amid weakening confidence in the mainland economy and rising geopolitical tensions.

Sentiment was also dampened by news that China’s securities regulator is allowing mutual fund managers to sell more shares than they buy each day, removing a net-selling ban introduced late last year.

The CSI300 Index ended down 1.3%, its lowest closing level since February 2019. The Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.4% to end at its lowest since April, 2022.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 1.9%, led by tech shares. Taiwan’s defence ministry said it detected three more Chinese balloons flying over the Taiwan Strait on Sunday.

The ministry on Saturday accused China of threatening aviation safety and waging psychological warfare on the island’s people with the balloons, days before key Taiwanese elections.

Meanwhile, China’s foreign ministry said on Sunday the country will sanction five US military manufacturers in response to the latest round of US arms sales to Taiwan.

“Geopolitics remains a major focus – and, looking at the current macro environment, deglobalisation resulting from tensions between countries has the potential to split the world into a series of incompatible economies, leading to an unstable global economy,” Eugene Qian, China country head of UBS told the UBS Greater China Conference on Monday.

On China’s economy, he said “the property market remains fragile, with investor sentiment and activities settling at a lower level.” Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 Index tumbled nearly 3% to fresh record lows.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech Index slumped 3% to a 13-month low. An index tracking Chinese developers dropped 2.2%.

China stocks CSI300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks hit 5-year lows on Taiwan, US tensions

PM says govt, KE to ensure smooth power supply to Karachi

Category–III wind projects: NPCC asked to devise wheeling mechanism

Restructuring of FBR on the cards

CCP asks PBS to share data of major sectors

Summary attracts objections from privatisation ministry

SC clears last hurdle for Nawaz’s re-run

Alternative funding for PSDP: MoF all set to hire CEO for PDFL

‘ZAB murder’ reference: Stigma attached to person can be removed: SC

Legal segregation of PIACL discussed

‘Missing’ bill about missing persons: Senate Secretariat denies responsibility

Read more stories