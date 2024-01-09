Official spot rate unchanged on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained bullish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The prices of Phutti were in between Rs 7,000 to 9,200 per 40 kg. Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 17,500 per maund to Rs 18,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,600 per maund. Polyester

Fiber was available at Rs 362 per kg.

