BAFL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
BIPL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.9%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.72%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.89%)
DGKC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.52%)
FABL 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.67%)
FCCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.91%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.11%)
GGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
HBL 116.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.96%)
HUBC 120.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.12%)
LOTCHEM 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.41%)
OGDC 123.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.26%)
PAEL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PIOC 119.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.88%)
PPL 125.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.86%)
PRL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 76.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-3.12%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.3%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
TRG 82.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.18%)
UNITY 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 6,602 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.61%)
BR30 23,730 Decreased By -410.9 (-1.7%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -277.9 (-0.43%)
KSE30 21,473 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Krejcikova, Badosa crash out in Adelaide first round

AFP Published 08 Jan, 2024 05:08pm

ADELAIDE: Former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova and fifth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia were high-profile casualties on day one of the ATP-WTA Adelaide International on Monday, both crashing out to qualifiers.

Czech fourth seed Krejcikova was beaten by Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 while Brazil’s Haddad Maia met the same fate at the hands of another Russian, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, losing 6-3, 6-4.

“It was a great match, she’s a very good fighter,” the 75th-ranked Kalinskaya said of Krejcikova, who was playing her first match of the season ahead of the Australian Open.

“She made the match very complicated. I’m happy I won, I’m playing better tennis every day.”

Kalinskaya, who needed nearly three hours to see off her opponent, now awaits the winner between American Claire Liu and Russian world number 15 Daria Kasatkina.

The 59th-ranked Pavlyuchenkova, who lost to Krejcikova in the 2021 French Open final, advanced with 29 winners, breaking Haddad Maia three times.

“I tried to follow my game plan. She’s a fighter and if you give her a chance to come back, she will,” said Pavlyuchenkova.

She will next play either big-serving Karolina Pliskova or 49th-ranked Katerina Siniakova.

Former world number two Paula Badosa was also defeated on her comeback from injury, beaten 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 by American Bernarda Pera.

Spain’s Badosa missed the second half of 2023 with a stress fracture of the back.

Top seed Elena Rybakina, who beat reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka to win the Brisbane International on Sunday, had a first-round bye.

Her round of 16 opponent will be Cristina Bucsa after the Spaniard defeated Italian Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-3.

Rain played havoc at the WTA Hobart International, but top seed Elise Mertens safely went through, overcoming American Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-3.

Barbora Krejcikova Beatriz Haddad Maia

Comments

1000 characters

Krejcikova, Badosa crash out in Adelaide first round

KSE-100 retreats after gaining over 550 points

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Oil slides as Saudi price cuts counter Middle East worries

Kashan Hasan to be FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan CEO

Mohammad Rizwan named Pakistan T20I vice-captain

China says foreign consulting agency head spied for Britain

Bangladesh PM Hasina secures fourth straight term as expected

Reko Diq project: Co asked to share logistic requirements

FBR takes action against 93 tax personnel

Read more stories