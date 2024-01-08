BAFL 49.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
BIPL 22.04 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.23%)
BOP 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.52%)
DFML 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
DGKC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-3.88%)
FABL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
FCCL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.66%)
FFL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.4%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
HBL 116.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.24%)
HUBC 120.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
KEL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
OGDC 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.4%)
PAEL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.22%)
PIOC 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.25%)
PPL 125.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.84%)
PRL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 76.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-3.8%)
SSGC 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.39%)
TELE 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.09%)
TPLP 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.14%)
TRG 82.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.61%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.05%)
BR100 6,602 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.61%)
BR30 23,730 Decreased By -410.9 (-1.7%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -277.9 (-0.43%)
KSE30 21,473 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble hovers near 91 to dollar in thin holiday trade

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2024 02:47pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble hovered near the 91 mark to the dollar in light holiday trade on Monday, holding on to the moderate gains made in the previous two sessions.

Market activity was limited as Russia has public holidays until Jan. 9.

At 0747 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 91.05 and was unchanged to trade at 99.62 versus the euro. It had firmed 0.1% against the yuan to 12.64.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 1.1% at $77.93 a barrel.

Since October and the rouble’s most recent slide to 100 against the dollar, a presidential decree forcing exporters to convert some foreign currency revenue has supported the Russian currency, as have elevated interest rates, which were hiked to 16% last month.

The central bank said in late December it would sell 11.8 billion roubles ($129.6 million) of foreign currency a day, in addition to monthly operations it carries out on the finance ministry’s behalf, another measure buttressing the Russian currency.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.2% to 1,090.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.5% higher at 3,150.9 points, at its strongest point since early December.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble hovers near 91 to dollar in thin holiday trade

KSE-100 retreats after gaining over 550 points

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Oil slides as Saudi price cuts counter Middle East worries

Kashan Hasan to be FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan CEO

Mohammad Rizwan named Pakistan T20I vice-captain

China says foreign consulting agency head spied for Britain

Bangladesh PM Hasina secures fourth straight term as expected

Reko Diq project: Co asked to share logistic requirements

FBR takes action against 93 tax personnel

Read more stories