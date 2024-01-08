BAFL 49.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.81%)
BIPL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.94%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
DFML 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
DGKC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FABL 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FFL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
HBL 117.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 122.75 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.12%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
OGDC 125.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 23.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.48%)
PIOC 122.94 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.73%)
PPL 127.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.24%)
PRL 28.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SNGP 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
SSGC 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.5%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
TRG 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
UNITY 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,709 Increased By 66.7 (1%)
BR30 24,296 Increased By 154.8 (0.64%)
KSE100 65,052 Increased By 537.5 (0.83%)
KSE30 21,755 Increased By 209.6 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Cement: Not enough!

BR Research Published 08 Jan, 2024 07:42am

Sluggish domestic construction would suggest very little cement is sold in the market. Numbers indicate such an assertion would not be inaccurate. Domestic offtake for the cement industry during the first half of the fiscal year (1H) has grown by a mere 1 percent compared to last year. But exports more than made up for it. Doubling since last year, cumulative exports took the total offtake for 1HFY24 up almost 10 percent, now chipping in 15 percent to the sales mix, versus last year’s 8 percent.

The export growth is not baffling—some companies have worked hard to explore and reach new markets while others have utilized the advantages accrued from rupee depreciation and coal cost optimization. Though capacity utilization is at undesirable levels below 60 percent, exports have provided the necessary cushion to the blows thrown by domestic markets.

Ballooning costs of construction—of which cement prices have certainly contributed their part—have proven to be a deterrent to demand. The recent implementation of the axle road regime has further sent prices hurtling forward as transport costs go up. This is unlikely to ease over the next couple of months which will keep prices steady and looking up. Inflation has likely suspended plans for many to begin new constructions while ongoing projects may be overrun with cost escalations. This is not to say there is no demand in the market at all.

By the halfway point into the fiscal year (FY24), the average monthly cement offtake in local markets is lower than in three out of the past seven years (since FY17). That’s not entirely hopeless since FY24 is still ahead more years than it is behind (see graph). The only concerning fact here is that though the FY24 average monthly offtake is higher than last year and those during FY17-FY19, capacities have doubled in this time. Companies have spent substantial sums of money (including debt) to expand their production capacities in anticipation of a massive construction boom. While that never-boom was a bust, companies now have to contend with large capacities for which there isn’t enough demand. This has sprung some companies into action as they become more proactive about exporting their product abroad, but others still have to catch up. For now, pricing power and coal efficiencies have kept most companies financially upright, but if demand falters more, fortunes could easily turn sour.

Cement inflation Cement price domestic construction cement sales

Comments

1000 characters

Cement: Not enough!

FBR takes action against 93 tax personnel

Draft LPG policy aimed at boosting local production finalised

Solar PV panels: FBR accused of compelling importers to quote higher rates

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Determination in first arbitration award: SHOL: CPPA-G/ NTDC advised to fulfil payment commitment

Navy says sea lanes of communication being monitored

Another importer booked for duty evasion

ECP secretary steps down due to ‘health issues’

Gaza: 113 more dead as Israel continues bambardment

Jordan urges US to push for ceasefire

Read more stories