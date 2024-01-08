ISLAMABAD: Ahead of the virtual fundraising telethon of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), social media platforms faced countrywide disruption, internet monitor NetBlocks reported on Sunday.

PTI’s virtual fundraising telethon was scheduled at 9 pm onwards on Sunday night. However, prior to this event social media platforms including X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube were facing frequent disruption in Pakistan.

Social media platforms face disruption across country

“Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across Pakistan, including X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube,” NetBlocks said in a post on X. “Persecuted former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party, PTI, launches its election fundraising telethon,” the NetBlocks added.

Over the last few months, PTI’s virtual events have faced frequent disruptions— allegedly as part of the efforts of the authorities to prevent public participation in these events. Allegedly, this has been done by the authorities on the behest of powerful quarters that accuse the PTI of May 9 episode.

