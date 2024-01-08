Closure of CNG stations: Transporters to start protest from today

PESHAWAR: The suspension of gas supply to CNG stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa irked both transporters and owners of the filling stations and announced to launch agitation campaign across the province from Monday (today).

The announcement was made during a meeting of the Public Transport Owners Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held here on Sunday.

The meeting was chaired by the association president Khan Zaman.

The Association office-bearers, transporters’ leaders and owners prominently Muhammad Alam, Haji Murad, Haji Hameed and transporters were present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) suspended gas supply on temporary basis to all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations from 5th January that will be restored till further notice due to low natural gas pressure.

On the other hand, the suspension of gas supply to CNG filling stations across the province troubled people as most public transport vehicles powered by gas remained off the roads.

A sit-in will be staged on Monday (today) outside the provincial assembly, said Khan Zaman while talking to the media here.

He said transporters have faced hardship owing to suspension of gas supply to CNG filling stations since the last three day.

The transporters said authorities had suspended gas supply to CNG filling stations to provide natural gas to domestic consumers.

He, however, said gas was unavailable to domestic consumers even suspension to CNG filling stations.

Public Transport Owners Association provincial president Khan Zaman Afridi expressed concern about the government’s move and said most public transport vehicles didn’t take the road in the provincial capital due to the closure of gas stations.

The association president said a large number of various small and large passenger vehicles were plying on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) on which people travelled regularly and preferred this low-cost traveling service.

All Pakistan CNG Association provincial chairman Fazal Muqeem Khan said 550 gas stations functioning in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had closed for one month forcing owners to pay wages to employees without work.

He said the federal government had turned a blind eye to the problems of investors, including CNG station owners.

Khan criticised the politicians of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over their “failure to raise voice for rights of the province” and said KP had sufficient natural gas but that was denied to its people.

Senior officials of the SNGPL were of the view that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won’t get natural gas for a month so that household demand for gas could be met in the chilly cold weather.

They said the decision to restrict the operation of CNG stations in the province would be enforced with the help of district administrations as required by the law.

