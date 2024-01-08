Medical, dental seats: KP takes up matter with PMDC

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Caretaker Chief Minister Former Justice Arshad Hussain Shah has said that he had taken up the issue of seats’ increase in the medical and dental colleges of the province with the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC), adding that the authorities of the council have agreed in principles to the subject and fulfillment of the set criteria.

The Caretaker Chief Minister was presiding over an important meeting regarding seats increase in public and private sector Medical and Dental Colleges of the province here the other day, said an official press release issued here on Saturday.

Besides, Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister on Health, Dr Riaz Anwar and other high ups of the health department, authorities of the public and private sector Medical and Dental Colleges of the province attended the meeting.

Briefing the participants about the existing seat strengths of the Dental and Medical Colleges and their capacities to enhance the seats, it was told that there were a total of 21 Medical and 11 Dental Colleges in the province with an accumulative strengths of 3210 seats per annum adding that due to such limited seats every year thousands of qualified students cannot get admissions in Medical and Dental Colleges.

The CM said that it was a golden opportunity for the Medical and Dental Colleges for their seats’ enhancement, and steps are required on urgent basis to avail the opportunity. On this occasion the management of both the public and private sector Medical and Dental Colleges were asked to work out their capacities for seats enhancement, and communicate the same to the provincial government for taking up the same with PMDC for formal approval. The Chief Minister made it clear that with the enhancement of Medical and Dental seats, the set criteria and quality of education would not be compromised at any cost.

On this occasion, the participants of the meeting lauded the efforts of the chief minister for enhancement of medical and dental seats, and said that it was a big achievement of the chief minister and great service for medical field of the province. It was agreed that 20 percent of the enhanced seats would be reserved for needy students on scholarship.

