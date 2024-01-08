JI condemns resolution seeking poll postponement

PESHAWAR: Provincial Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and candidate from NA-39 and PK-102 Bannu, Professor Mohammad Ibrahim Khan has condemned the resolution regarding deferring the general elections.

He expressed these views while addressing a corner meeting in connections with his election campaign in Bannu on Sunday. Besides, Ameer of JI district Bannu, Professor Mohammad Ajmal Khan, Mohammad Yasin Khan and others also addressed the corner meeting.

Professor Mohammad Ibrahim Khan said that some people are making efforts to escape from the elections and deprive them of their right to elect their representatives.

He said that those hatching conspiracy to postpone the elections are not sincere to the nation and country and the people to reject such elements through their power of vote to make them example. He said that elections would be held on February 8 in any circumstances and those creating hurdles in its path will get nothing else than failure.

The JI stalwart said that they will not allow the bulldozing of democracy and democratic process and urged the people to come out of their houses on February 8 and elect honest and trusted leadership. He said that JI will change the fate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and will not disappoint the nation.

Professor Ibrahim Khan said that the slogans of ‘Vote Ko Izzat do’ (respect people mandate), roti, kapra aur makan (bread, clothes and house) and change were only hoodwinking as no one has fulfilled their election manifesto.

He said that JI does not believe in merely change of faces rather wants to change the system. He said those political parties, which have come to powers several times are responsible for the present destruction.

