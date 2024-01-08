BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-08

JI condemns resolution seeking poll postponement

Recorder Report Published 08 Jan, 2024 05:23am

PESHAWAR: Provincial Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and candidate from NA-39 and PK-102 Bannu, Professor Mohammad Ibrahim Khan has condemned the resolution regarding deferring the general elections.

He expressed these views while addressing a corner meeting in connections with his election campaign in Bannu on Sunday. Besides, Ameer of JI district Bannu, Professor Mohammad Ajmal Khan, Mohammad Yasin Khan and others also addressed the corner meeting.

Professor Mohammad Ibrahim Khan said that some people are making efforts to escape from the elections and deprive them of their right to elect their representatives.

He said that those hatching conspiracy to postpone the elections are not sincere to the nation and country and the people to reject such elements through their power of vote to make them example. He said that elections would be held on February 8 in any circumstances and those creating hurdles in its path will get nothing else than failure.

The JI stalwart said that they will not allow the bulldozing of democracy and democratic process and urged the people to come out of their houses on February 8 and elect honest and trusted leadership. He said that JI will change the fate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and will not disappoint the nation.

Professor Ibrahim Khan said that the slogans of ‘Vote Ko Izzat do’ (respect people mandate), roti, kapra aur makan (bread, clothes and house) and change were only hoodwinking as no one has fulfilled their election manifesto.

He said that JI does not believe in merely change of faces rather wants to change the system. He said those political parties, which have come to powers several times are responsible for the present destruction.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

JI Jamaat e Islami General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 JI condemns poll postponement

Comments

1000 characters

JI condemns resolution seeking poll postponement

FBR takes action against 93 tax personnel

Draft LPG policy aimed at boosting local production finalised

Solar PV panels: FBR accused of compelling importers to quote higher rates

Determination in first arbitration award: SHOL: CPPA-G/ NTDC advised to fulfil payment commitment

Gaza: 113 more dead as Israel continues bambardment

Jordan urges US to push for ceasefire

Navy says sea lanes of communication being monitored

Another importer booked for duty evasion

ECP secretary steps down due to ‘health issues’

Social media platforms face disruption

Read more stories