Bhutto ‘actual possessor’ of Lahore: Bilawal

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto has said that Bhutto was actual possessor of Lahore rather any businessman or sportsperson.

While addressing a workers’ convention in Lahore on Sunday, the PPP chairman expressed his contentment for contesting general elections from Lahore.

Bilawal Bhutto said, “We do not need any Patwari or anyone else but to serve people. We are asked why have we come to Lahore instead they are imposed on Lahore by General Zia.”

My struggle was against inflation, unemployment and poverty and would continue to safeguard the interests of common man, he added.

The former foreign minister said he would end the politics of hatred, focusing on health facilities, in Punjab, building of houses for low income people, providing free electricity units up to 300 and doubling the salaries.

Bilawal said that he would distribute cards among labours and farmers, BISP stipend would be increased, eradicating hunger during the difficult economic conditions.