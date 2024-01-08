PDP demands govt ensure security to industrialists

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday requested the federal and provincial governments and the chief of army staff to focus on the law and order of Karachi for the sake of the national economy, whose engine is now being rusted due to lack of proper care and attention.

He said that the industrialists of megacity Karachi need security and not advisory. He said the industry is the backbone of the national economy, but the industrialists face crime, extortion and kidnapping for ransom. They need hundred percent safeties from these threats.

He said the industrial areas of Karachi need peace and security. They need better infrastructure and a smooth supply of gas, water and electricity.

He said the performance of police should be improved to end thefts, robberies and kidnappings. He said without introducing reforms in our policing system we can’t give peace to our city.

He demanded that recruitment in police from top to bottom should only be made on merit, without any political influence. He said in fact all government vacancies should be filled through the public service commission.

He said for giving a push to the economy it is necessary to boost industry, but it can’t be done without peace and security. He said crime is on the rise in Karachi and the traders and industrials are either closing down their businesses and industries or shifting them to other cities.

Altaf Shakoor said no one is ready to invest in Karachi and if this situation continued the megacity would face a serious economic crisis and huge unemployment. He said road networks in the industrial estates should be improved besides better public transport facilities to improve labour mobility. He said lingering public transport projects including the KCR should be started and expedited.

He said the trade and industry of Karachi badly need protection as the growing crime has become a serious threat for the economic survival of the megacity.

