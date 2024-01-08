Australian HC meets VC of agri university

FAISALABAD: Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins visited the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and called on UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and discussed the area of mutual cooperation in agriculture and academia.

Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif, Director Research Dr Jafar Jaskani, Director External Relations Dr Muhammad Saqib and others attended.

The Australian High Commissioner said that agricultural relations between the two countries will help increase the agri productivity. He said UAF, Australian universities and agricultural institutions have established excellent cooperation.

Lauding the efforts of the UAF in the field of agriculture, he expressed hope that this university will continue its active role in the development and progress. He said that increasing the involvement of women in the country economy is inevitable. He also visited the Industrial Home, Main Library, and Horticulture Lab.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that UAF was making joint efforts with Australian universities and agricultural institutes to solve the problems faced by agriculture which will pave the way for agricultural development. He said that mechanization in agriculture is the most important need of the hour so that it will not only enhance the profit of the farmer but also increase the production.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024