BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Jan 08, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-08

HABIBMETRO and ACE Money Transfer join hands to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

Published 08 Jan, 2024

KARACHI: HABIBMETRO signed a partnership agreement with ACE Money Transfer on December 27, 2023, to facilitate safe and legal remittance services for overseas Pakistanis, especially in the UK, Europe, Canada, and Australia. The partnership aims to contribute to the country’s economy by offering reliable and convenient means for sending remittances to Pakistanis residing abroad.

On behalf of HABIBMETRO, Khurram Shahzad Khan - President & CEO, Syed Ather Ahmed - Head Commercial (South) & Fl, Syed Intikhab Hussain Rizvi - Country Treasurer, Muhammad Raza Dyer - Head Operations, Mohammad Mujtaba Askari - Head Global Remittances, Syed Wajeeh ul Husnain - Unit Head Global Remittances and Tauseef Rafique - Unit Head Global Remittances attended the signing ceremony.

Aftab Ashraf Gondal - Chairman ACE Group of Companies, and Senior Management of ACE Money Transfer represented the company at the agreement signing ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Khurram Shahzad Khan, President & CEO of HABIBMETRO said, “At HABIBMETRO, we are passionate about delivering secure and efficient financial services that cater to the financial needs of our customers. HABIBMETRO’s partnership with ACE Money Transfer is in alignment with our commitment to providing overseas customers with a more streamlined and regulatory-compliant remittance process.”

Sharing his insights about the joint venture, Aftab Ashraf Gondal expressed, “Facing pressing economic woes, Pakistan must curb black market remittances and promote regulated channels. At ACE Money Transfer, we have a track record of over two decades of channelling legal remittances through regulated routes. Our partnership with HABIBMETRO Bank anticipates a significant boost to Pakistan’s remittance inflows.”

