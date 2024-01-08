BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
Death toll of IS-claimed Kabul blast rises to 5

AFP Published 08 Jan, 2024 05:23am

KABUL: The death toll from an attack on a bus in western Kabul claimed by the Islamic State group rose from two to five on Sunday, police said. Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran gave an initial toll of two dead and 14 wounded in an explosion on a bus on Saturday evening in the capital’s Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood — an enclave of the historically oppressed Shiite Hazara community.

In a statement Sunday, he revised the toll to five dead and 15 wounded, adding that the survivors had been hospitalised and their conditions were stable.

He said the blast was caused by explosives planted on the bus and that “police are still investigating the incident to find the culprits and bring them to justice”.

The UN mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, said the total casualties were at least 25 in a post on social media on Sunday, calling “for an end to targeted attacks on civilians, greater protection for Afghanistan’s Hazara community and accountability for perpetrators”. Hours after the blast, the regional chapter of the Islamic State (IS) group claimed on Telegram that it was behind the explosion, the latest to hit the area in recent months. In November, at least seven people were killed in an explosion on a bus in Dasht-e-Barchi that was also claimed by IS, which considers Shiites heretics.

The number of bomb blasts and suicide attacks in Afghanistan has reduced dramatically since the Taliban ended their insurgency after seizing power in August 2021, ousting the US-backed government. However, a number of armed groups — including IS — remain a threat.

