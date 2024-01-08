Hajj agreement reached with KSA

RIYADH: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia reached the annual Hajj agreement on Sunday. Interim Religious Minister Aneeq Ahmed and Saudi Hajj minister signed the agreement. The Hajj Expo will start tomorrow. More agreements are expected at the Hajj Expo, considering the facilities for Hajj pilgrims.

Last year in November, Religious Affairs minister Aneeq Ahmed announced the 2024 Hajj policy.

Aneeq Ahmed said that Hajj 2024 will be digitalised wherein Hajis will get an internet-free mobile application that could be used without internet and through an arrangement unlimited free call package will be provided to Hajis.