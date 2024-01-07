BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
Senate Resolution: Contempt plea filed against Sanjrani, others

Terence J Sigamony Published 07 Jan, 2024 02:43am

ISLAMABAD: A contempt petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and 12 senators who, a day ago, adopted a resolution to postpone the upcoming general elections due to security concerns.

Ishtiaq Ahmed Mirza, who is himself contesting general elections 2024 from NA-57 and PP-18 Rawalpindi, on Saturday, approached the apex court against Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Manzoor Ahmed, Senator Ahmed Khan, Senator Gurdeep Singh, Senator Hidayat Ullah, Senator Hilalur Rehman, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Senator Kauda Babar, Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Senator Naseebullah Bazai, Senator Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai, and Senator Sana Jamali. The petitioner has also cited Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as the respondent.

Senate passes resolution seeking delay in elections

It was prayed that the resolution passed by respondents 1 to 13 be declared illegal, unconstitutional, void ab initio, not maintainable in the eyes of the law and the constitution.

The proceedings under Article 6 of the constitution be initiated against respondents 1 to 13 for contravening the relevant provisions of the constitution related to the general elections.

He further prayed that contempt proceedings under Article 204 of the constitution for disregarding the Supreme Court order dated 15-12-2023 be initiated against respondents 1 to 13 for pressurising the Election Commission of Pakistan to postpone the General Election of 2024.

A three-judge bench of SC, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on December 15 suspending the Lahore High Court order regarding appointment of District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (RO) from the executive branch, had directed the ECP to announce the Election Programme for upcoming elections, which the Commission announced the same day (Dec 15).

Mirza also prayed to the apex court to direct the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold the general elections according to the Election Programme already issued by them and not be prejudiced by the resolution passed by respondents 1 to 13.

He contended that the resolution submitted in the Senate by 12 senators, in the presence of Chairman Senate, inherently, signified malicious intent and hidden motives on their part aimed at undermining the purported democratic process within the country.

The petitioner maintained that the respondents made attempts to influence the ECP to postpone the upcoming general elections, which have been mandated by the apex court directed on 15-12-2023. The actions of the respondents are now unequivocally indicative of contempt towards this Court and render them susceptible to prosecution and trial under Article 204 of the constitution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

