BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-07

MoF spells out FBR reforms agenda

Sohail Sarfraz Published 07 Jan, 2024 02:43am

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced that the creation of specialized administrative structures in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will be accompanied by better delegation & accountability of administration.

According to the Ministry of Finance on the FBR’s reforms, the restructuring of FBR is on the agenda of the government to improve its governance, efficiency and effectiveness.

Certain proposals have been prepared in line with international best practices to rationalize and streamline the functions of the FBR, strengthen the FBR policy board, and overall governance, integrity and performance of the revenue agency based on a creative oversight structure that would enhance its accountability to the state and clients.

FBR reforms: it’s never too late to do something

The creation of specialized administrative structures will be accompanied by better delegation & accountability of administration. An institutional mechanism is being considered to establish a Tax Policy group with the right expertise and analytical capability to facilitate rationalization of tax regime emphasizing fairness and equity in tax regime.

These proposals have been prepared by the government after months of deliberation and consultation with experts, academics, and senior leadership of FBR and its members. However, these proposals do not include any item relating to the downsizing of workforce or any outside interference in the administrative matters of Customs or Inland Revenue service by any other agency and ministry.

Reports carried by digital media on the restructuring of the Federal Board of Revenue misrepresent the objective and scope of reforms that are much needed to lift the tax/GDP ratio, while ensuring level playing in burden sharing and allowing for tax and investment facilities, Ministry of Finance added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

customs FBR digital media Tax policy Inland Revenue Service FBR reforms

Comments

1000 characters

MoF spells out FBR reforms agenda

Senate Resolution: Contempt plea filed against Sanjrani, others

Deputation, compensatory allowance: Civil servants posted outside own cadre will be considered: MoF

Inking of CEPA with UAE likely

Hike in security deposits, connections: Nepra asks Discos to file petitions

Balochistan highway network: ADB wing rates $240.5m project as relevant, successful

Elections on Feb 8, come what may: Bilawal

PHC’s interim order: PTI moves SC for early hearing of appeal

Polls delay: JI Senator challenges resolution

Amended Punjab Civil Servants law promulgated

Read more stories