Covid-19 preventative steps reinstated at major airports

KARACHI: Pakistan has reinstated COVID-19 preventative measures and restrictions at all major airports nationwide in light of rising case numbers globally.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) announced it will enforce directives from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to screen 2% of passengers arriving on international flights landing in Pakistan. This move aims to identify and contain potential COVID-19 cases entering the country through airports.

In addition to passenger screening protocols, airport administration will carry out regular fumigation and disinfection of passenger lounge areas to mitigate virus transmission risks. They have also been instructed to fully assist and facilitate Border Health Services staff in implementing safety guidelines and ensuring necessary protocols are followed.

The PCAA said these renewed efforts will bolster Pakistan’s ongoing national COVID-19 prevention strategy as part of the collective global response. The measures ultimately intend to safeguard public health by detecting possible outbreaks early on.

Furthermore, the aviation authority reaffirmed that while curbing the spread of Coronavirus, passenger convenience also remains an essential priority at the country’s travel hubs. Hence, the PCAA will continue balancing both objectives amidst these testing times.

Citizens are advised to remain vigilant and closely follow official health advisories whenever using airport facilities in the coming days.

The cooperation of airport staff and travelers is crucial to control the virus spread through Pakistan’s air travel gateways.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024