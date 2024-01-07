BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
Opinion Print 2024-01-07

‘Crises old and new’

Published 07 Jan, 2024 02:43am

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Crises old and new” carried by the newspaper about a week ago. The writer, Rashed Rahman, has clearly explained the nature of crises facing the country - political and economic alike - in an effective and meaningful manner.

In my view, however, the problem is that Pakistan, unfortunately, is one of those very few countries in the world that have no solution owing to a variety of factors, some of which are of course quite too well known.

The writer had concluded his argument by saying, among other things, that “If the present trend of reducing the elections to a farce continues, the state will then in its aftermath once again confront the lesson of our and the world’s history that state excesses are unable to dent the popularity of political parties and may even end up inadvertently enhancing it.

If the current funereal mood in the country (reflecting a lack of hope of better things) continues in the presence of doubts about the legitimacy of the polls, turnout may well be low. …” In my view, whatever the Senate of Pakistan did on Friday has added to political uncertainty in the country.

The two reasons - security concerns and extreme weather conditions - that have been cited by our honorable members of the upper house of parliament for the postponement of elections do not appear plausible.

No doubt, the 2024 election has been turned into a farce much before anybody can cast his or her vote. The adoption of a resolution demanding postponement of elections has raised the issue whether or not the nation will go to the polls on February 8.

Ehtesham Mirza,

Karachi

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

