Bringing every case to SC is something that must end now: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa said bringing every case to the Supreme Court must end in order to reduce the burden on the higher judiciary.

The chief justice, who is the chairman of Board of Governors of the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA), was speaking at the launching of Vison+, E-campus and Judicial Education Aptitude Module (JEAM) of the academy, which is celebrating 35 years of professional excellence.

Justice Faez said: “This concept that has developed in the country, of taking virtually every matter right up to the SC before one is satisfied, must come to an end if we want this system to survive.” He noted that the first point of contact with a litigant is not the SC or high courts, but rather a civil judge or judicial magistrate, which is why their status must be raised so that their ruling is “acceptable to peers and superiors”.

The CJP said he was pleased to see various technologies being used in the apex court, particularly, the live broadcast of proceedings, which he termed an educational tool. “I hope confidence is established in the common citizen that he is seeing justice being done. He may not agree with us, but he will see how it is being done,” the CJP said, adding that it brings about a level of transparency and openness.

The CJP also praised the efforts of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, who he appointed expert adviser to the FJA, which, he termed an institution that brings about cohesiveness, connectivity, and communication in the country’s judicial framework.

“We look to [the FJA] to ensure that public confidence in the judiciary is raised, that people have confidence in courts, and that the [FJA] will ensure fairness and that all lawyers are treated with respect,” he said.

The CJP urged the chief justices of various High Courts to ensure that the Districts’ court staff receive adequate training saying the Judicial Academy is the best place for sharing judicial wisdom with each other for participants from across the country.”

Highlighting the use of technology in judicial education and training and delivery of justice, the chief justice appreciated the e-Campus initiative of the academy and urged the use of technology for the promotion of quality judicial education and delivery of quality justice to the litigant public.

Regarding the protection of biodiversity and environment, he stressed that the protection of biodiversity and conservation of environment are essential for our progress. Life and prosperity of future generations depend on healthy environment and for this purpose we must have to protect, and preserve environment and conserve our resources.

Justice Faez reminded the conference participants to build a healthy relationship with the environment and learn more about emerging eco-challenges. “The FJA must educate the trainee judges about environment, climate change, pollution, and water. We must stop destroying the environment and wasting the resources,” the CJP remarked.

