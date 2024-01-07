BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
Cotton market: Spot rate gains Rs300 more per maund

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2024 02:43am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday increased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,600 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bullish and the trading volume remained satisfactory. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The prices of Phutti were in between Rs 7,000 to 9,200 per 40 kg. Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 17,500 per maund to Rs 18,500 per maund.

Around, 200 bales of Mehrab Pur, 400 bales of Ghorki, 800 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan, 800 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 400 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 19,800 per maund, 800 bales of Shujabad were sold in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 400 bales of Sadiqabad, 400 bales of Kot Sabzal were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund and 800 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,600 per maund. Polyester Fiber increased was available at Rs 362 per kg.

