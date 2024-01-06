BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-06

FBR restructuring plan finalised

Sohail Sarfraz Published 06 Jan, 2024 05:17am

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government has finalised the restructuring plan of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). According to sources, the Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has given approval of the FBR’s reforms and restructuring plan.

A summary is likely to be moved in the next meeting of the federal cabinet for the approval of the FBR’s restructuring plan.

The summary will be moved after receiving minutes of the meeting of the last SIFC committee meeting.

Restructuring of FBR: Customs to be separated from revenue collection mechanism, says Dr Shamshad

The summary would ensure implementation of an action plan for restructuring Pakistan’s tax administration. It would also strengthen the internal governance of the FBR.

The caretaker government is likely to constitute a special Customs Board to manage the affairs of Pakistan Customs under the ongoing reform plan.

The Customs will be separated from the revenue collection mechanism for tracking the smuggling and other elements, while the revenue collection will remain a mandate of the FBR. A separate Inland Revenue Board may also be established under the supervision of the Revenue Division.

Under the tax reform program, five federal secretaries, including Finance, Industries and Production, National Food Security, Commerce, and Interior will be ex-officio members of the Customs Board.

The restructuring measures in the FBR will remove the apparent conflict of interest in tax collection’ as well enhance the performance of the tax machinery.

The FBR is also moving towards innovative digital technologies that would help broaden the tax base and minimise the tax policy and compliance gap

Sources said that the FBR high-ups have conducted a number of meeting with SIFC on the reform agenda of the FBR subsequently, it approved on last Thursday.

The government has also reportedly decided to create a new post of “Member Appraisement” in the Customs Department to separate the appraisement from operations and enforcement. Another proposal is to separate Tax policy function from the FBR, sources added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Federal Cabinet FBR FBR reforms Apex Committee SIFC FBR restructuring plan

Comments

1000 characters

FBR restructuring plan finalised

SAP: govt disburses Rs409bn

There were no ‘directives’ from govt: minister

Senate seeks postponement of polls

Export sectors: SBP asked to review limits under EFS facilities

ATL data of two FBR wings do not match

Rs16bn money- laundering case: probe suspended

CCoSEOs for reconciling financial portfolios of NHA, PR with Finance Div

Launch on 11th: Freelancers to channelize remittances thru Paypal

BoI discusses PRMI with key govt depts, related agencies

Read more stories