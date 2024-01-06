PML-N opposes resolution

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday opposed the Senate resolution, seeking postponement of general elections, and stated that its categorical position is that the polls should be held as per the schedule.

“PML-N has categorically decided that the general elections should be held on February 8, 2024,” PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement on the social media platform, X.

The statement comes following the Senate passed a resolution calling for postponement of the February 8 general elections citing security situation.

The PML-N spokesperson further stated that the party is busy in full preparations for the elections as per the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“People will exercise their right to vote on February 8 and decide for the development, peace, and prosperity of Pakistan,” she added.

