PPP condemns passage of resolution

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) condemned the resolution passed by the Upper House of the Parliament. Senior leader of the PPP and In Charge of the Central Election Cell of the party Senator Taj Haider said that the resolution passed in the Senate is a conspiracy against democracy. He said that in the form of a resolution, a bomb has been dropped on the Senate like Israel.

“The Senate Chairman played a role of conspiratorial today and he has made the Senate a den of conspiracy,” he stated on Friday.

He said that the resolution presented in the Senate was not included in the business agenda of the House. The Senate will present a resolution against the passage of the resolution which will reject it,” Senator Taj Haider said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024