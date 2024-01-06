BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
Amer Tufail made MD SNGPL

Recorder Report Published 06 Jan, 2024 05:17am

LAHORE: The SNGPL Board of Directors has appointed Amer Tufail as Managing Director of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for a period of three years.

The decision was taken in the meeting of SNGPL Board of Directors at its meeting on Friday.

Amer Tufail is a Chartered Accountant by profession. He has been part of Sui Northern Gas for the last 20 years and has held various key management positions.

Prior to joining SNGPL, he remained associated with large national and multinational organizations in Pakistan and abroad featuring over 32 years of rich experience in a large variety of disciplines.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

