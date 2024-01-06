US offers $10m for Hamas financial information

WASHINGTON: The United States is offering up to $10 million for information on five Hamas financiers or anything leading to the disruption of the Palestinian group’s financial mechanisms, the State Department said on Friday.

The reward offering follows four rounds of US sanctions on Hamas after the group’s deadly incursion into Israel on Oct. 7, which Israel says killed 1,200 people. Israel’s subsequent military retaliation in Gaza has killed 22,600 people, local health officials say, and left much of the enclave in ruins.

The five are Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Khair, Amer Kamal Sharif Alshawa, Ahmed Sadu Jahleb, Walid Mohammed Mustafa Jadallah, and Muhammad Ahmad ‘Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah, who have all been previously designated global terrorists by the United States, the department said in a statement.