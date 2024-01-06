Reconstitution of CCI approved

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the reconstitution of the Council of Common Interests (CCI). Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will be the chairman of the council. All four chief ministers of the provinces and three federal ministers will be the members of the council.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Minister of Privatization and Minister of Law and Justice will be among the council’s members.

The President gave approval under Article 153 of the Constitution of Pakistan on the advice of the Prime Minister.

