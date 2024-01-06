Elected FPCCI VP for KP assumes charge

PESHAWAR: Aun Ali Syed, the newly elected, vice president of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assumed charge of his office.

Aun Ali Syed on the occasion while speaking to reporters here at FPCCI region office said he will utilize all energies and resources to come up with expectations of the business community and their issues would be resolved on priority basis. He vowed to jointly work for promotion of trade and business and economic prosperity in the province.

Mayor Peshawar Haji Muhammad Zubair, former caretaker minister and Businessmen Panel Progressive (BMPP) central leader Fazle Elahi, traders’ senior leader Malik Mehr Elahi, president MCCI Khawaja Abdul Qadoos, Sartaj Ahmed Khan, Patron-in-Chief of All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA) Mamoor Khan and presidents of various regional chambers and members of business community were present on the occasion.

Mayor Zubair said the Businessman Panel under the leadership of Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali has made record work and practical struggle for resolution of the business community which has no precedent in the past.

Earlier, Aun Ali Syed thanked senior leaders, members of the business community and participants and reiterated his firm resolves to tirelessly work for the welfare of the business community and resolution of their issues on priority grounds.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024