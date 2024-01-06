Cleric shot dead in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Secretary General Sunni Ulema Council Maulana Masood Rehman Usmani on Friday was shot dead by unidentified attackers in the limits of Ghauri Town police station.

Police sources and eyewitnesses said that the attackers riding on a bike opened fire on the vehicle of Maulana Masood Rehman Usmani at Ghauri Town. He was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital. Police said that efforts were made to trace the attackers through CCTV footage.

